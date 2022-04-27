More ‘new’ TV Doctor Who monsters meet classic Doctors

An array of classic Doctors take on fan-favorite monsters from the new era of Doctor Who in a long-awaited box set of adventures, due for release in August 2022 from Big Finish Productions.

Five years after the second Classic Doctors New Monsters installment come four brand-new full-cast audio dramas starring Tom Baker (Fourth Doctor), Colin Baker (Sixth Doctor), Tim Treloar (Third Doctor), and Paul McGann (Eighth Doctor). The stellar cast also includes Louise Jameson (Leela), Sadie Miller (Sarah Jane Smith), and India Fisher (Charlotte Pollard).

Across the box set, the various incarnations of the Time Lord encounter the dangerously cowardly Tivolians that first featured in the 2011 Doctor Who TV story The God Complex. The Hoxx of Balhoon — brother of Moxx glimpsed in The End of the World (2005) — and the brain-eating Dream Crabs from Last Christmas (2014) also feature.



Classic Doctors New Monsters 3: The Stuff of Nightmares is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition 4-disc CD box set (+ download for just £24.99) or digital download (for just £19.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com. Classic Doctors New Monsters 4: Broken Memories is also available at the same price.

The four action-packed adventures in this box set are:



“The House That Hoxx Built” by Tim Foley — When the Third Doctor and Sarah journey far into the future of Earth, the last thing they expect to find on the planet is a haunted house! Invited to dinner by the Hoxx of Balhoon and his ovine ward, the TARDIS travellers experience strange and disturbing phenomena, and the Doctor is determined to discover the cause…

“The Tivolian Who Knew Too Much” by Robert Valentine — Taking an Italian holiday, the Fourth Doctor and Leela encounter another tourist very far from home. Timble Feebis is a particularly timid Tivolian, but he has much to be fearful about! Guarding a vital data-chip, the three visitors are soon caught up in the machinations of a crime boss and his gang, and a dangerous alien assassin…

“Together In Eclectic Dreams by Roy Gill” — The Sixth Doctor takes companion Mari to the Archipelago of High Dream to try and stop the nightmares she’s having in the TARDIS. Instead, they find the Lethe Foundation, a research facility overseen by musician Tara, lulling her clients to sleep with soothing melodies. But the Kantrofarri are hunting, and a mystery Green Man holds the key to escape…

“If I Should Die Before I Wake” by John Dorney (from a story by Jacqueline Rayner) — The Eighth Doctor and Charley are lost – in a labyrinth of monsters. And somewhere, lurking, are the Dream Crabs… From the Sphinx to Gorgons, Cerberus and Pegasus, the Greek myths are alive and threatening the TARDIS duo with death at every turn. How long until their Fates unravel, and the truth is revealed?



Script editor Matt Fitton said: “It’s always fun to delve into post-2005 Doctor Who to find more monsters to face our Classics — half the fun is working out which Doctor-monster pairings work the best to bring out the full potential of each Time Lord and their foes!”



Producer David Richardson added: “Great monsters don’t die —they always return. And sometimes they return before you first met them! What happened when the Third Doctor met one of the Balhoon? What adventures did the Fourth Doctor have with Tivolians? And could the Sixth and Eighth Doctors also have encountered the Dream Crabs?”