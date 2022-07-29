More modern Doctor Who monsters to fight classic series actors in 2023 audio series

26 seconds ago
Jayson Peters
Ready for more Classic Doctors New Monsters? Following yesterday's release of The Stuff of Nightmares, we're already getting details for next year's title ...
The Stuff of Nightmares

The cover artwork is today revealed for Classic Doctors New Monsters: Broken Memories, due for release in October 2023 from Big Finish Productions.

This brand-new boxset of full-cast audio dramas pits classic Doctors against monsters from the post-2005 era. Making their Big Finish debut in The Queen of Clocks are the terrifying Clockwork Droids — first glimpsed in the unforgettable 2006 Doctor Who TV story “The Girl in the Fireplace.”

The body-snatching Harmony Shoal from “The Husbands of River Song” (2015) also feature for the first time on audio. And in the final two adventures, Nicholas Briggs guest stars as the Silence from 2011’s “The Impossible Astronaut.”
 
Four new adventures featuring classic Doctors encountering monsters from the new series of Doctor Who: 

  • “Invasion of the Body Stealers” by Jonathan Morris 
  • “The Queen of Clocks” by Jacqueline Rayner 
  • “The Silent Priest” by David K Barnes 
  • “The Silent City” by David K Barnes 

Producer David Richardson said: “I’ve been delighted to see how this series has captured the imaginations of our listeners and how everyone has embraced the idea. At last, the Clockwork Droids make their audio debut at Big Finish, as does Harmony Shoal — in two inventive adventures that take them in new directions. And then, two episodes with the Silence, spanning years and different Doctors, as we enter the Silent City…” 
 
Script Editor Matt Fitton added: “I’m always impressed with how the writers find new twists on each monster — tailoring new stories to each Classic incarnation. With creatures from the Tenth, Eleventh and Twelfth Doctor eras, we find out what Harmony Shoal gets up to in the far future on a colony world reminiscent of 1970s Who; what happens when the Clockwork Droids run amok as the colorful Sixth Doctor and Mel race to the rescue; and how the Silence are interwoven across the lives of two very different Doctors. It’s another thrilling ride!”

"With creatures from the Tenth, Eleventh and Twelfth Doctor eras, we find out what Harmony Shoal gets up to in the far future on a colony world reminiscent of 1970s Who; what happens when the Clockwork Droids run amok as the colorful Sixth Doctor and Mel race to the rescue; and how the Silence are interwoven across the lives of two very different Doctors."

Matt Fitton

Matt Fitton

All of time and space …

Tags
