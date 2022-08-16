Classic Doctor Who Season 2 getting Blu-ray Collection treatment

The second season for William Hartnell’s First Doctor is the next classic Doctor Who release to come to Blu-ray.

Season 2 is the biggest release yet – a limited edition nine disc box set from the early years of the programme, which sees William Hartnell’s First Doctor take centre-stage.

Across a jam-packed season of 37 episodes, the Doctor is joined by faithful companions Susan (Carole Ann Ford), Ian (William Russell), Barbara (Jacqueline Hill), Vicki (Maureen O’Brien) and Steven (Peter Purves). Together they face off against the dreaded Daleks, the marauding Mechanoids, the ant-like Zarbi and the Meddling Monk, while visiting fantastic alien worlds and turbulent times in the Earth’s history.

The missing two episodes of THE CRUSADE have been reconstructed using off-air photographs and the original broadcast soundtrack, while remaining episodes have been newly remastered from the best available sources – these classic adventures have never looked or sounded so good on home media.



The Collection: Season 2 Blu-ray box set also includes extensive Special Features including:

Three brand new documentaries: Including an overview of Season 2, FLIGHT THROUGH ETERNITY, a look at 1960s collectables in DOCTOR WHO AND THE COLLECTORS, and a deep dive into the life and career of story editor David Whitaker in LOOKING FOR DAVID.

IN CONVERSATION: Two exclusive insightful feature-length interviews, with William Russell and Maureen O’Brien.

BEHIND THE SOFA: New episodes with companions Maureen O’Brien, Peter Purves, Carole Ann Ford, Janet Fielding (Tegan), Wendy Padbury (Zoe), Sarah Sutton (Nyssa), Bonnie Langford (Mel) and Sophie Aldred (Ace).

Exclusive Audio Commentary: Learn about the recovery of THE LION, a missing episode that was returned in 1999, with three of the heroes responsible for its return.

Convention Footage: A rare chance to hear from actors Jacqueline Hill and Adrienne Hill (Katarina) alongside Michael Craze (Ben) and Carole Ann Ford.

Exclusive Enhanced Soundtrack: Watch THE DALEK INVASION OF EARTH with an optional enhanced soundtrack.

HD Photo Galleries: Including many previously unseen images.

Info Text: Behind-the-scenes information and trivia on every episode.

Scripts, Costume Designs, Rare BBC Production Files and other rarities from the PDF Archive



The nine-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD.

A specially shot announcement trailer has debuted on the Doctor Who YouTube channel, written by new series contributor Pete McTighe (KERBLAM! and PRAXEUS) and featuring Maureen O’Brien back as Vicki.