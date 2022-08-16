Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Classic Doctor Who Season 2 getting Blu-ray Collection treatment

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

The second season for William Hartnell’s First Doctor is the next classic Doctor Who release to come to Blu-ray.

Season 2 is the biggest release yet – a limited edition nine disc box set from the early years of the programme, which sees William Hartnell’s First Doctor take centre-stage.

Across a jam-packed season of 37 episodes, the Doctor is joined by faithful companions Susan (Carole Ann Ford), Ian (William Russell), Barbara (Jacqueline Hill), Vicki (Maureen O’Brien) and Steven (Peter Purves). Together they face off against the dreaded Daleks, the marauding Mechanoids, the ant-like Zarbi and the Meddling Monk, while visiting fantastic alien worlds and turbulent times in the Earth’s history.

The missing two episodes of THE CRUSADE have been reconstructed using off-air photographs and the original broadcast soundtrack, while remaining episodes have been newly remastered from the best available sources – these classic adventures have never looked or sounded so good on home media. 
 
The Collection: Season 2 Blu-ray box set also includes extensive Special Features including:

  • Three brand new documentaries: Including an overview of Season 2, FLIGHT THROUGH ETERNITY, a look at 1960s collectables in DOCTOR WHO AND THE COLLECTORS, and a deep dive into the life and career of story editor David Whitaker in LOOKING FOR DAVID.
  • IN CONVERSATION: Two exclusive insightful feature-length interviews, with William Russell and Maureen O’Brien.
  • BEHIND THE SOFA: New episodes with companions Maureen O’Brien, Peter Purves, Carole Ann Ford, Janet Fielding (Tegan), Wendy Padbury (Zoe), Sarah Sutton (Nyssa), Bonnie Langford (Mel) and Sophie Aldred (Ace).
  • Exclusive Audio Commentary: Learn about the recovery of THE LION, a missing episode that was returned in 1999, with three of the heroes responsible for its return.
  • Convention Footage: A rare chance to hear from actors Jacqueline Hill and Adrienne Hill (Katarina) alongside Michael Craze (Ben) and Carole Ann Ford.
  • Exclusive Enhanced Soundtrack: Watch THE DALEK INVASION OF EARTH with an optional enhanced soundtrack.
  • HD Photo Galleries: Including many previously unseen images.
  • Info Text: Behind-the-scenes information and trivia on every episode.
  • Scripts, Costume Designs, Rare BBC Production Files and other rarities from the PDF Archive
     

The nine-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD.

A specially shot announcement trailer has debuted on the Doctor Who YouTube channel, written by new series contributor Pete McTighe (KERBLAM! and PRAXEUS) and featuring Maureen O’Brien back as Vicki.

All of time and space …

The Stuff of Nightmares More modern Doctor Who monsters to fight classic series actors in 2023 audio series
Classic Doctors New Monsters Volume 3 Classic Doctor Who actors take on New Monsters again in audio dramas
Beyond War Games Beyond War Games audio drama giving a renewed Second Doctor his marching orders
BBC Doctor Who Master! Nemesis Express Eric Roberts’ Doctor Who villain the Master faces another classic foe (again)
The Seventh Doctor Adventures - Silver and Ice Return to Ribos, with a side of Cybermen, for Sylvester McCoy Doctor Who audios
Doctor Who – The Ninth Adventures: Into the Stars First Doctor companion actress joins Ninth Doctor audio adventure

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
28 Aug 22
Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
29 Aug 22
02 Sep
CoKoCon 2022
2 Sep 22
Tempe
02 Sep
Tucson Comic-Con 2022
2 Sep 22
Tucson
03 Sep
CoKoCon 2022
3 Sep 22
Tempe
Springs Hosting
Pathfinder Infinite