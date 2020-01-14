



Classic Doctor Who’s 14th season set a darker tone. According to the BBC, announcing Doctor Who: The Collection — Season 14 on Blu-ray coming April 20 in the UK and soon to follow elsewhere, “the season contains some of Tom Baker’s most iconic serials, with intrepid investigations in Victorian London, deadly robots in a murderous whodunit, a return to the Doctor’s homeworld, and one of the saddest goodbyes in Doctor Who history.”

Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 14 includes the following stories from 1976-1977:

“The Masque of Mandragora”

“The Hand of Fear”

“The Deadly Assassin”

“The Face of Evil”

“The Robots of Death”

“The Talons of Weng-Chiang”

With all episodes newly remastered, this Blu-ray box set also contains extensive and exclusive special features:

Immersive 5.1 surround sound – “The Deadly Assassin”

Brand new audio commentaries – Tom Baker and Matthew Sweet on selected episodes of “The Face of Evil” and “The Talons of Weng-Chiang.”

Behind the Sofa – New episodes with Tom Baker, Louise Jameson, Philip Hinchcliffe, plus companions Sophie Aldred and Peter Purves.

Our Sarah Jane – Elisabeth Sladen Tribute – A feature-length look at the life and career of Sarah Jane Smith, played by Elisabeth Sladen.

Whose Doctor Who Revisited – Toby Hadoke meets the producers and grown-up stars of the very first Who Documentary.

In Conversation – Matthew Sweet chats to producer Philip Hinchcliffe.

Blu-Ray trailer – Louise Jameson has trouble with her new home assistant.

Brand new interviews

Rare archive material

Convention footage

HD photo galleries

Scripts, costume designs, rare BBC production files and other gems from our PDF archive

As is becoming tradition for these deluxe re-releases, Louise Jameson, who plays companion Leela beginning in this set of episodes, filmed a fun teaser for Doctor Who: The Collection – Season 14:

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.