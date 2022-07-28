Classic Doctor Who actors take on New Monsters again in audio dramas

After five long years, the popular Classic Doctors New Monsters audio dramas are back with a bang!

Legendary Doctors and companions battle notorious modern Doctor Who villains in a highly-anticipated box set of full-cast audio dramas, released today by Big Finish Productions.



Four chilling stories await an all-star cast, including Tom Baker, Colin Baker, Paul McGann, Tim Treloar, Louise Jameson, India Fisher, Sadie Miller, and Dan Starkey.



In an Italian spy-fi thriller, a Tivolian gets the Fourth Doctor and Leela caught in dangerous crime! Meanwhile, the Third Doctor and Sarah Jane Smith face the Hoxx of Balhoon — brother of blue alien Moxx — in a haunting ghost story set in Earth’s far-future.



Then in two hair-raising tales, the Sixth Doctor and, separately, the Eighth Doctor and Charley Pollard take on the terrifying Dream Crabs… who are on the hunt!



Doctor Who – Classic Doctors New Monsters: The Stuff of Nightmares is now available to own as a collector’s edition 4-disc CD box set (+ download for just £24.99) or digital download (for just £19.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

The four exciting adventures in this box set are:



“The House That Hoxx Built” by Tim Foley — When the Third Doctor and Sarah journey far into the future of Earth, the last thing they expect to find on the planet is a haunted house! Invited to dinner by the Hoxx of Balhoon and his ovine ward, the TARDIS travellers experience strange and disturbing phenomena, and the Doctor is determined to discover the cause…

“The Tivolian Who Knew Too Much” by Robert Valentine — Taking an Italian holiday, the Fourth Doctor and Leela encounter another tourist very far from home. Timble Feebis is a particularly timid Tivolian, but he has much to be fearful about! Guarding a vital data-chip, the three visitors are soon caught up in the machinations of a crime boss and his gang, and a dangerous alien assassin…

“Together In Eclectic Dreams” by Roy Gill — The Sixth Doctor takes companion Mari to the Archipelago of High Dream to try and stop the nightmares she’s having in the TARDIS. Instead, they find the Lethe Foundation, a research facility overseen by musician Tara, lulling her clients to sleep with soothing melodies. But the Kantrofarri are hunting, and a mystery Green Man holds the key to escape…

“If I Should Die Before I Wake” by John Dorney (from a story by Jacqueline Rayner) — The Eighth Doctor and Charley are lost – in a labyrinth of monsters. And somewhere, lurking, are the Dream Crabs… From the Sphinx to Gorgons, Cerberus and Pegasus, the Greek myths are alive and threatening the TARDIS duo with death at every turn. How long until their Fates unravel, and the truth is revealed?



Tom Baker said: “I always love the stories I’m in, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to do them. I play everything with enthusiasm. I’m so happy to be playing Doctor Who — it’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”



Louise Jameson added: “The Tivolian Who Knew Too Much is so witty and has some absolutely brilliant performances. This is weirdly quite a visual script with throwing coins in the fountain, people eating al fresco and car chases. They do say that the best films are in the imagination.”



Tim Treloar said: “The House That Hoxx Built is an absolutely fascinating ghost story. I love ones set on Earth – it brings it home to me quite literally. It’s just fantastic.”



Sadie Miller added: “It’s very spooky and atmospheric but there’s also a lightness to it. It’s like if Daphne du Maurier did Doctor Who. We’ve got a lot of surrealist characters coming in so you’re never quite sure what’s going to happen next which is really exciting!”



Colin Baker said: “Together In Eclectic Dreams is a great script. I was unaware of these dream crabs and they’re rather fun. What a great idea? It’s got a lovely cast too.”



Paul McGann said: “India and I don’t work together enough – it’s been so long since we did. It’s been great.



“I actually get a reaction from [the Dream Crabs] – part of my inner child is scared of them. I’m super credulous.”



India Fisher added: “It’s been lovely working with Paul again. I feel very at home and relaxed with him. I was really pleased when I saw that it was just a two-hander. You get into a rhythm and a flow when it’s just two of you. It’s a stonker of a story! It’s really nicely done.”