Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers Complete Series coming to Blu-ray

Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers:The Complete Series
Re-experience the mystery-adventures of your favorite chipmunk duo, Chip ‘n’ Dale. All 65 episodes of the original series available on Digital and on a 6-disc Blu-rayset arriving February 15.
Synopsis
For the first time on Blu-ray, go nuts over Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers, with all 65 episodes of sleuthing fun. Chip and Dale lead an eccentric group of animals solving mysteries in the human world and in their own. Tackling whodunits that fall through the cracks, these intrepid detectives are on the case!
Product Specifications
Release Date:
Digital: February 15
Blu-ray: February 15
Packaging: Blu-ray
Series Rating: Rated “TV-Y7”
Canadian Rating: Rated “G”
Quebec Classification: Rated “G”
Run Time: 1485 Minutes
Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
Audio: English 2.0 Dolby Digital Language Track
Subtitles: English SDH