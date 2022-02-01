Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers Complete Series coming to Blu-ray

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers Complete Series

Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers:The Complete Series

Re-experience the mystery-adventures of your favorite chipmunk duo, Chip ‘n’ Dale. All 65 episodes of the original series available on Digital and on a 6-disc Blu-rayset arriving February 15.

Synopsis

For the first time on Blu-ray, go nuts over Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers, with all 65 episodes of sleuthing fun. Chip and Dale lead an eccentric group of animals solving mysteries in the human world and in their own. Tackling whodunits that fall through the cracks, these intrepid detectives are on the case!

Product Specifications

Release Date:
Digital: February 15
Blu-ray: February 15

Packaging: Blu-ray
Series Rating: Rated “TV-Y7”
Canadian Rating: Rated “G”
Quebec Classification: Rated “G”
Run Time: 1485 Minutes
Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
Audio: English 2.0 Dolby Digital Language Track
Subtitles: English SDH

Tags
