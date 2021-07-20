Watch the trailer for Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

12 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Today, Disney+ revealed the official trailer for Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, premiering Wednesday, July 28.

Comprised of three seven-minute stories, each episode of Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.

Filled with laugh-out-loud cartoon comedy, wacky adventures and heartfelt storytelling, the 12-episode series will debut new episodes weekly on Disney+.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life is produced by Xilam Animation with Marc du Pontavice as Executive Producer/Producer and Jean Cayrol as Director. Vincent Artaud serves as the series composer.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics