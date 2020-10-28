Catch up on The Mandalorian with Season 1 recap

19 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Best Selling RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Mythic Odysseys of Theros
DriveThruRPG.com
Guild Adept PDFs - Available exclusively @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

ln anticipation of this Friday’s premiere of The Mandalorian Season 2, today Disney+ offers fans a  look back at the first season with a new recap video:

In the second season, The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers.

The new season premieres Friday, Oct. 30, streaming only on Disney+.

The Mandalorian Season 2 image gallery

The Mandalorian Season 2 character artwork
The Mandalorian Season 2 character artwork
The Mandalorian Season 2 character artwork
The Mandalorian Season 2 character artwork
THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2
THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2
THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2
The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
The Mandalorian Season 2
The Mandalorian Season 2
The Mandalorian Season 2
The Mandalorian Season 2
The Mandalorian Season 2
The Mandalorian Season 2
The Mandalorian Season 2

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

THE MANDALORIAN, Season 2 New Mandalorian Season 2 special look
The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special voice cast announced
Ezra Bridger returns Star Wars Rebels season 3 Manga adaptations of Star Wars Rebels, Leia: Princess of Alderaan coming to U.S.
The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer Watch The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer
The Mandalorian Season 2 The Mandalorian Season 2 starts Oct. 30, 2020
LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pushed back to spring 2021

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics