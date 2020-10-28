ln anticipation of this Friday’s premiere of The Mandalorian Season 2, today Disney+ offers fans a look back at the first season with a new recap video:

In the second season, The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers.



The new season premieres Friday, Oct. 30, streaming only on Disney+.

The Mandalorian Season 2 image gallery

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …