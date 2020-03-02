Netflix’s Castlevania season 3 has writer-producer ‘terrified’

What scares one of the masterminds behind Castlevania, Netflix’s hit anime-style adaptation of the video game series?

The release of the show’s third season, apparently.

Writer and producer Warren Ellis confided in his email newsletter this weekend:

My cast and crew are very excited and are being wonderful about the whole thing. I am terrified and will be turning the internet off forever. I’m writing this bit at the end of the week, after having done a slew of phone interviews that doubtless illustrated all too clearly that I have The Fear. Warren Ellis

It is Monday. Three more sleeps until



i have to hide from the internet forever pic.twitter.com/Ho0Q6ZLMoB — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) March 2, 2020

He isn’t joking about making the rounds — as you can see here at Kotaku, for example. I’m kicking myself for not reaching out for an interview myself.

Castlevania season 3 begins streaming on Netflix March 5. Watch a trailer here:

