Castlevania Season 3 coming to Netflix March 5

Dracula may be dead (?), but the story goes on!

Castlevania Season 3 on Netflix finally has a release date — and it’s already breathing down our necks …

March 5 is the magic date for the further adventures of Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades and Alucard, as well as the nefarious vampire vixen Camilla and the human devil forgemasters Hector and Isaac:

#CASTLEVANIA Season 3 is back on March 5th. Only on @netflix .



Please keep an eye on @Castlevania , and, as always, our wonderful partners at @NXOnNetflix



Brought to you by @FrederatorS , @powerhouseanim , the best cast in animation today, and me. https://t.co/K2pxN4gQ6Z — Wᴀʀʀᴇɴ Eʟʟɪs (@warrenellis) February 4, 2020

Don’t know about you, but can’t wait to wall-meat these intriguing new and returning characters in Castlevania season 3!

