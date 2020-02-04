Castlevania Season 3 coming to Netflix March 5

Dracula may be dead (?), but the story goes on!
Castlevania Season 3 on Netflix finally has a release date — and it’s already breathing down our necks …
March 5 is the magic date for the further adventures of Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades and Alucard, as well as the nefarious vampire vixen Camilla and the human devil forgemasters Hector and Isaac:
Don’t know about you, but can’t wait to wall-meat these intriguing new and returning characters in Castlevania season 3!
