Castlevania Season 3

Castlevania Season 3 coming to Netflix March 5

Dracula may be dead (?), but the story goes on!

Castlevania Season 3 on Netflix finally has a release date — and it’s already breathing down our necks …

March 5 is the magic date for the further adventures of Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades and Alucard, as well as the nefarious vampire vixen Camilla and the human devil forgemasters Hector and Isaac:

Don’t know about you, but can’t wait to wall-meat these intriguing new and returning characters in Castlevania season 3!

