The acclaimed animated adaptation of the video game series Castlevania will return for a fourth and final season of new episodes May 13 on Netflix.

Although, as Deadline also reports, the streaming service is exploring a possible spinoff that would feature new characters in the “same universe” …

This is where it all started. The final season of Castlevania arrives May 13. pic.twitter.com/sLqWjJxjoA April 16, 2021 ‘Castlevania’ To End With Season 4 As Netflix Eyes New Series In Same Universe https://t.co/FuyhmJPf52 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 16, 2021