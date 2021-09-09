Meet the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

6 hours ago
Jayson Peters
We’ve met our captain, our first officer, and our science officer, and now the rest of the Enterprise crew are here! Stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck are joined by the new cast members joining their ranks and share their excitement to start all-new adventures in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Learn more about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+.

Space, the final frontier …

