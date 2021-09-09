Meet the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 6 hours agoJayson Peters FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail We’ve met our captain, our first officer, and our science officer, and now the rest of the Enterprise crew are here! Stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck are joined by the new cast members joining their ranks and share their excitement to start all-new adventures in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Learn more about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount+. Space, the final frontier … Picard Season 2 trailer teases a very different ‘voyage home’ Watch the official trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy Watch the Star Trek: Prodigy title sequence now Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two takes Second Contact to the next level Star Trek Adventures Tricorder collectors edition boxed set is a logical RPG expansion Watch the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 trailer TagsAnson Mount casting CBS CBS All Access Ethan Peck Mr. Spock Paramount Rebecca Romijn Spock Star Trek FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews Pueblo (CO) Local News & Events All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. Latest Picard Season 2 trailer teases a very different ‘voyage home’ Watch the official trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy Phoenix Fan Fusion 2022 rescheduled from January to Memorial Day Weekend ‘Doctor’s Daughter’ Jenny faces Cybermen and more The Addams Family 2 trailer and posters tease a delightfully miserable vacation Disney+ debuts trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales RETRO REVIEW: ‘Tomorrowland’ now on Disney+ Amazon Prime Video releases first official Wheel of Time teaser trailer Watch the Star Trek: Prodigy title sequence now Is gaming as a couple really a good idea?