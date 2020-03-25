Alex Kingston and John Barrowman (Big Finish Productions)

Oh, yeah, and Jackie Tyler (Rose’s Mum), too …

He’s back! John Barrowman returns as the irrepressible Captain Jack Harkness, fresh from his latest surprise appearance on TV’s Doctor Who, in three new full-cast audio adventures from Big Finish Productions.

And – at last – what Big Finish says is their most-requested teamup is finally happening, as Captain Jack and River Song meet for the first time in their zig-zagging timelines.

Will the universe ever be the same again?

Alex Kingston co-stars along with Camille Coduri, also returning as Jackie Tyler — Doctor Who companion Rose’s mum.

The Lives of Captain Jack Vol. 3 was released March 25, 2020, and is available from the Big Finish website.

Actor John Barrowman said: “Alex Kingston and I have talked about this for years. We knew that the fanbase always wanted River and Jack to meet, or to cross timelines, and we just never knew when it would happen. Alex and I were always game for it and, thanks to Big Finish, this is where it’s happening.

“It’s like Jack is the male River and River is the female Jack. There are all sorts of comparisons in their behaviours and how they react; the verve and vivacious passion they have for solving problems; getting to the heart of the action and adventure; the determination to get what they want, but also the sadness behind both of their eyes.”

Co-star Alex Kingston added: “I’ve always imagined that, when River’s not on adventures with the Doctor, she’s somewhere having fun with Captain Jack. I’ve always had that at the back of my head.

“John Barrowman and I get on so well, and whenever we’ve met at conventions, it’s the one request that the fans have come up with more than any other. We have a lot of fun together so it’s something we’ve both been pushing independently for. I was so thrilled to find out that our dream has come true.”

The Lives of Captain Jack Vol. 3 features the following adventures:

“Crush” by Guy Adams: Captain Jack takes Mrs Tyler on a luxury cruise in space.

“Mighty & Despair” by Tim Foley: On a distant planet in the far future, two travelers have come looking for a mythical hero.

“R&J” by James Goss: From ancient battles to eternal wars/A pair of time-cross’d lovers take the stars …

How long have you been waiting for Captain Jack and River Song, the Doctor’s wife, to meet?

