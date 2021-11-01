Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Book of Boba Fett trailer opens up the Star Wars underworld

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Book of Boba Fett key at

Today, Disney+ debuted the exciting, action-packed trailer and brand-new key art for The Book of Boba Fett, a new series from Lucasfilm, launching exclusively on the streaming service on Dec. 29.

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

Tags
