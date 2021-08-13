Blake’s 7, the 1978 British cult classic sci-fi series that’s hard to come by in Region 1, is at last available to American audiences via the BritBox streaming service.

Blake’s 7 recently appeared in the “Coming Soon” section of the U.S. BritBox app. As of Aug. 13, all four seasons were available to watch.



The series, recently resurrected as a full-cast audio drama and audiobooks from Big Finish Productions, is the brainchild of Doctor Who Daleks creator Terry Nation, and it’s been a frequently requested series for BritBox. That’s because there hasn’t been an official U.S. release since the 1990s. BritBox’s UK channel listed the series across the pond in September 2020.

Described by BritBox UK as a “sweeping sci-fi epic that broke the mold with its gripping adventure tales,” Blake’s 7 is the story of a band of rebels waging war against the ruthless regime that rules Earth.

We weren’t the only ones to notice when Blake’s 7 appeared in the BritBox app’s “Coming Soon” section a few weeks back – a recent Twitter post noting the item elicited a brief response from the streaming service urging anyone interested to monitor the BritBox email newsletter for coming details. A BritBox email newsletter later promoted an Aug. 17 launch.