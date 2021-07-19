Cult sci-fi series Blake’s 7 coming soon to U.S. streaming on BritBox

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Blake's 7
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Blake’s 7, the 1978 British cult classic sci-fi series that’s hard to come by in Region 1, is at last coming to American audiences via the BritBox streaming service.

No release date has been announced, but Blake’s 7 recently appeared in the “Coming Soon” section of the U.S. BritBox app.

We weren’t the only ones to notice — a recent Twitter post noting the “Coming Soon” item for Blake’s 7 elicited a brief response from the streaming service urging anyone interested to monitor the BritBox email newsletter for coming details.

The series, recently resurrected as a full-cast audio drama from Big Finish Productions, is the brainchild of Doctor Who Daleks creator Terry Nation, and it’s been a frequently requested series for BritBox. That’s because there hasn’t been an official U.S. release since the 1990s. BritBox’s UK channel listed the series across the pond in September 2020.

As the tweet said, “stay tuned!”

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics