Cult sci-fi series Blake’s 7 coming soon to U.S. streaming on BritBox

Blake’s 7, the 1978 British cult classic sci-fi series that’s hard to come by in Region 1, is at last coming to American audiences via the BritBox streaming service.

No release date has been announced, but Blake’s 7 recently appeared in the “Coming Soon” section of the U.S. BritBox app.



We weren’t the only ones to notice — a recent Twitter post noting the “Coming Soon” item for Blake’s 7 elicited a brief response from the streaming service urging anyone interested to monitor the BritBox email newsletter for coming details.



The series, recently resurrected as a full-cast audio drama from Big Finish Productions, is the brainchild of Doctor Who Daleks creator Terry Nation, and it’s been a frequently requested series for BritBox. That’s because there hasn’t been an official U.S. release since the 1990s. BritBox’s UK channel listed the series across the pond in September 2020.



As the tweet said, “stay tuned!”