Blake’s 7 audio drama revisits The Clone Masters

Released today from Big Finish Productions, The Clone Masters revisits original Blake’s 7 TV series script editor Chris Boucher’s enigmatic race from the 1979 episode, Weapon.

Featuring Sally Knyvette as Jenna Stannis, Jan Chappell as Cally and Stephen Greif and Brian Croucher both as Travis, this trio of full cast audio adventures encompasses mystery, deceit and the potential destruction of the Clone Masters world…

The dark history of the Clone Masters holds many mysteries. Cally and Jenna discover some are lost in time, long before the Federation – while other secrets were buried by the Clone Masters themselves before they retreated to their home world.



Gatekeepers or conspirators, pragmatists or prophets, defenders or destroyers… At the height of their powers, how will the Clone Masters respond when Travis plans to weaponize them?

The cast is completed by Abigail Thaw (Endeavour, Doctor Who: The Monthly Adventures), Richenda Carey (Monarch of the Glen, The Diary of River Song), Lucy Sheen (Torchwood, Nighty Night), Tilly Vosburgh (Holby City, Far From the Madding Crowd) and Becky Wright (UNIT, The Avengers) and Big Finish newcomer Jade Gordon.

Writer of The Clone Masters Tim Foley said: “With this box set, we had a good hook – a power struggle on the world of the Clone Masters – and it was very enjoyable tracing out the ripples across the cosmos. I feel really lucky that David and Peter gave me such free rein to explore this little corner of the Blake’s 7 universe over an entire box set. It’s allowed for all sorts of world building and fun concepts, and it’s really given the characters room to breathe. I hope it’s something that fans both new and old will find rewarding.”

The Worlds of Blake’s 7 – The Clone Masters is now available as a collector’s edition CD box set (at £19.99) or digital download (at £16.99), exclusively from the Big Finish website.

‘Rule of Death’ audiobook also released

This box set is also released alongside The Rule of Death, a full-length audiobook written by Trevor Baxendale and narrated by Glynis Barber, which focuses on the Liberator crew as they encounter a lone Clone Master – with a secret that could transform all of their lives forever.

When Orac picks up information about a Clone Master living in secret on an outlying planet, Blake is intrigued.



Then, a message from the freed bond-slave, Rashel, makes visiting the outpost a priority: the Blake Clone is dying. But things are never as straightforward as they seem, and with psycho-strategist Carnell lurking in the shadows, this visit soon becomes a life or death battle for all the Liberator crew…

Writer Trevor Baxendale said: “I’ve always wondered what happened to Rashel and the clone Blake after Series B’s brilliant episode Weapon – we last saw them ready to explore their planet and an unknown future… but did they really live happily ever after?

“Well, it’s hard to believe that the clone of the galaxy’s most wanted criminal, created on the orders of Supreme Commander Servalan herself, would have an easy time of it. But what can Rashel, a former bond-slave, do to help her man? And how will the plans of the disgraced psychostrategist Carnell and a renegade Clone Master affect them? Of course it all means a huge challenge for the real Blake and the crew of the Liberator as they’re forced to confront life and death as never before…

“I’ve had an absolute blast telling the story of all these fascinating characters, so brilliantly created by Terry Nation and Chris Boucher. Having it read for audiobook by Glynis Barber is the icing on a wonderfully exciting cake!”

Baker back as Bayban

Also of note: An audio spinoff starring Doctor Who’s Colin Baker as his one-off Blake’s 7 TV character “Bayban the Butcher,” with its own tie-in audiobook, is coming in December this year.

All four seasons of the original Blake’s 7 TV series are now streaming on the U.S. version of the BritBox subscription service.