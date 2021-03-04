Big Finish confirms it’s recording Russell T. Davies’ lost Doctor Who script with Colin Baker

12 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Russell T. Davies’ lost Doctor Who script, conceived in 1986 and rediscovered almost 35 years later (and reported on earlier this year), is heading into production as a full-cast audio adventure from Big Finish Productions, with Sixth Doctor Colin Baker starring and scream queen companion Bonnie Langford returning as Mel.

Targeting an early 2022 release, “Mind of the Hodiac” is expanded from the original script into two episodes and is co-written by Russell T Davies and Scott Handcock.

Davies, who brought Doctor Who back to television in 2005 after a 16-year absence, said he “was preparing for Emily Cook’s Doctor Who tweetalong for ‘The Runaway Bride,’ reached for the script, pulled an old stack of papers out of a box… and there was ‘Mind of the Hodiac!’ A story written back in ‘86 on an electric typewriter in a bedsit in Roath, Cardiff. The only copy! 
 
“I’d forgotten all about it. It’s one whole hour-long episode, plus a detailed synopsis of the second, final episode. Starring the Sixth Doctor and Mel! 
 
“It’s a galaxy-spanning adventure, as the mysterious Hodiac begins a deadly hunt, putting an ordinary Earth family in terrible danger. There are psychic powers, Tungsten Warriors and a vital role for the Doctor’s coat…” 

Cook, the producer, added: “When Russell told me he’d rediscovered his forgotten Doctor Who script, it was like finding buried treasure. We joked that it would inevitably become a Big Finish release. And a few enthusiastic emails later, the wheels were already in motion. 

“It was Russell’s Doctor Who which introduced me to – and made me fall in love with – the show in 2005, so I’m thrilled to be producing his first-ever Doctor Who script. I can’t wait to bring Mind of the Hodiac to life on audio and I hope fans are intrigued and excited to hear it. What a wonderful thing to come out of lockdown!”

