Christopher Eccleston returning for more Ninth Doctor audio dramas in 2022-23

10 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Ninth Doctor Adventures
Big Finish announces Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures – Series Two

Big Finish Productions today announced a second series of Doctor Who – The Ninth Doctor Adventures  full-cast audio dramas starring Christopher Eccleston, due to be released throughout 2022 and into 2023.  

Ninth Doctor can at last ‘Respond to All Calls’

 Last year, Big Finish announced the Ninth Doctor’s return to Doctor Who. Now, Christopher Eccleston says he will be returning to the TARDIS for 12 more exciting adventures in time and space, across four box sets.  Each volume is now available for pre-order from the Big Finish website.  

“Just before Christmas in 2020, I walked into a small recording studio in an industrial estate in North London. Me and the sound engineer looked at each other and we smiled and said, ‘Let’s go!’ Then I started playing the Ninth Doctor again, and I loved it,” Eccleston said in a statement. “It’s been one of the great joys for me of the past year. It’s a lovely way to do it, so I’m coming back to record more.”  

Big Finish Chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery said: “I am so glad that Christopher has enjoyed his time with us so much that he has agreed to continue his travels in the TARDIS.  Bringing the Ninth Doctor back to the Doctor Who universe has been one of the few enjoyable parts of the past year and I am so glad that the adventures will continue!”  

Producer David Richardson added: “I’ve spent most of my summer weekends sitting in the garden, iPad on my lap, reading the scripts for The Ninth Doctor Adventures – Series Two. Happy days indeed. No spoilers but expect emotional, character-based stories, and lots of adventure – going deep into Earth’s past and into the far future.  

“From an old railway station to the seas of Titan, to a very unusual furniture store in the present day, it’s another trip of a lifetime – and I can’t wait to be back in the studio again in October, where we will bring these words to brilliant life. Recording the first season with Chris was one of my happiest times at Big Finish, and I feel privileged to be going back for more.”  

All of time and space …

