Beyond War Games audio drama giving a renewed Second Doctor his marching orders

Beyond War Games ... Before Earth, before UNIT, before exile, the Second Doctor enters into a dangerous bargain in return for his freedom …

The Second Doctor battles the Daleks and the Ice Warriors in the first box set of The Second Doctor Adventures, released today by Big Finish Productions. Michael Troughton now stars in the role originated by his father Patrick Troughton — following his highly praised debut in The Third Doctor Adventures: The Annihilators.



Opening moments after the 1969 Doctor Who TV story The War Games, the Time Lord is on the verge of his forced regeneration. Then, somehow, he finds himself on an unknown world, where some familiar foes are lurking…



Doctor Who: The Second Doctor Adventures: Beyond War Games is now available to own as a collector's edition 3-disc CD box set with download or digital only

“We have accepted your plea that there is evil in the universe that must be fought, and that you still have a part to play in that battle.”



The two adventures in this box set are as follows:

“The Final Beginning” by Mark Wright and Nicholas Briggs — Believing he has escaped exile – and a change to his appearance – by the Time Lords, the Doctor finds himself lost on a snowy, alien world. He is not alone – prospectors Catrona and Silas are stranded on this nightmare planet, but without his TARDIS, the Doctor is powerless to help them. Seeking answers – and freedom – the Doctor’s hopes and suspicions are aroused when a crashed TARDIS is discovered in the snow. Are Catrona and Silas as innocent as they seem? And who is Raven, the young woman who watches from afar? Long buried secrets are about to be revealed in this icy wasteland, and the Doctor discovers that every end has a terrifying new beginning…



“Wrath of the Ice Warriors” by Andrew Smith — Plunged into the middle of a desperate mission by his new masters, the Doctor is delighted to be reunited with Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart of UNIT near Cape Wrath, Scotland. The Doctor’s arrival coincides with the sighting of black cylinders in the sky and an attack on a trawler by a ‘creature o’ the sea.’ The Doctor quickly realises he is dealing with Ice Warriors and investigates with the help of the Brigadier and local crofter Sheena Flynn. With a space fleet lurking in the vicinity of Jupiter, the Doctor believes the Martians are planning a new invasion of Earth – but who is the true enemy? Battle lines are drawn and the Doctor races against time to prevent Earth being caught in the crossfire.

Michael Troughton said: “I was quite nervous and I didn’t think I was going to be. It had to be a good representation of myself and Dad fused together, which is actually quite a difficult thing to do. It’s a responsibility to take on such a wonderful role. I didn’t want to do an impression but I wanted to bring that physicality and unbelievable energy that Dad brought to the role. He really was the most energetic Doctor!”



Director Nicholas Briggs added: “I always had Michael’s voice in mind because there’s something in it that has the lightness of touch that Patrick Troughton had. He’s a really talented actor and just fun to work with. The delight I had to hear his performance blossom was intense. I can’t wait to do more with him – he’s such a brilliant performer.



“The Second Doctor’s era means so much to me. Patrick Troughton created a Doctor that in one way or another, all of the subsequent doctors have been heavily influenced by. He’s more of the hero Doctor and he’s on a mission to put things right — that’s how Doctor Who progressed from that moment onwards.”



The stellar cast also includes Katy Manning as the Ice Warrior queen Lady Zelanda, Nicholas Briggs as the Daleks, Jon Culshaw as Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart, Tim Treloar as an ore prospector named Silas, and Emma Noakes (The Salisbury Poisonings, Call the Midwife) as a new recurring character known only as Raven.