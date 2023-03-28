Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Beyond Bannerman Road: The Sarah Jane Adventures cast returns to face familiar ‘Bond’ foe

3 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Beyond Bannerman Road

Samantha Bond vs. Anjli Mohindra in Doctor Who spin-off!

Big Finish Productions has today revealed details for the second volume of audio drama featuring stars from the Doctor Who spin-off series, The Sarah Jane Adventures

Rani Chandra (Anjli Mohindra) and Clyde Langer (Daniel Anthony) return to the world of Doctor Who in April 2023 in Rani Takes on the World. Beyond Bannerman Road, the first box set of three full-cast audio adventures is followed in December by a second in which they rendezvous with a familiar foe…  
 
In The Revenge of Wormwood, Samantha Bond (best-known for her iconic roles in James Bond and Downton Abbey) returns as Mrs. Wormwood – leader of malevolent aliens, the Bane – for the first time in 15 years.  
 
Samantha Bond said: “Getting back into character was really rather easy. I hadn’t forgotten her and she hadn’t forgotten me – it’s been a lovely experience. I don’t get to play baddies very often and the audio scripts are captivating.” 
 
Anjli Mohindra added: “Samantha Bond is incredible. I remember being really in awe of her performance even way back when. She’s so sinister, strong and poised.” 

Samantha Bond (Big Finish Productions)
Samantha Bond (Big Finish Productions)

Daniel Anthony said: “It’s been so great to have Samantha back. It felt like we were back on set with Mrs. Wormwood – it was lovely.” 
 
Rani Takes on the World: The Revenge of Wormwood, is available to pre-order in a collector’s edition 3-disc CD box set plus download or download only from www.bigfinish.com
 
Producer Emily Cook said: “What an absolute treat to have Samantha Bond return to the world of The Sarah Jane Adventures! It’s a testament to the show that these actors are so keen to reprise their roles. We wanted to raise the stakes for Rani and co. in volume two and what could be better than bringing back the Bane?  
 
“Sam resurrected Mrs. Wormwood instantly and brilliantly. It brought back chills from my childhood to hear the character again, live in the studio. Sam is such a class act and it was an honour to work with her. How lucky are we? I’m beyond delighted that she’s joined the cast for Rani Takes on the World.” 
 
A special offer is available when listeners pre-order The Revenge of Wormwood in a bundle with volume one, Beyond Bannerman Road, for just £38 (collector’s edition CD box set + download) or £33 (download only).

Tags
