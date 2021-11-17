No, Doctor Who is not turning 100 …

The BBC is marking its centenary next year — 100 years of British broadcasting in 2022. Among the celebrations, the Doctor Who publicity team wants you to know, will be Jodie Whittaker’s final episode playing the Thirteenth Doctor, which is now officially set to air in autumn of next year.

Following Doctor Who: Flux, the current 13th season of the 2005-relaunched series (the original ran from 1963-89), 2022 will bring a series of three specials, at the end of which star Jodie Whittaker will bow out as the Doctor and hand the role over to someone else in a traditional Time Lord “regeneration.”



We now know for sure that third special will be in the fall, amid the BBC centenary extravaganza.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall, who began his tenure with Whittaker, will also depart at that time, passing the reins to Russell T Davies for the show’s 60th anniversary and beyond.



Davies is remembered already as the showrunner who brought Doctor Who out of the void of cancellation and back to TV screens at last in ’05 — so, who knows what lies ahead?