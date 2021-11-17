BBC teases Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who exit in autumn 2022 centenary celebrations

1 day ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

No, Doctor Who is not turning 100 …

The BBC is marking its centenary next year — 100 years of British broadcasting in 2022. Among the celebrations, the Doctor Who publicity team wants you to know, will be Jodie Whittaker’s final episode playing the Thirteenth Doctor, which is now officially set to air in autumn of next year.

Following Doctor Who: Flux, the current 13th season of the 2005-relaunched series (the original ran from 1963-89), 2022 will bring a series of three specials, at the end of which star Jodie Whittaker will bow out as the Doctor and hand the role over to someone else in a traditional Time Lord “regeneration.”

We now know for sure that third special will be in the fall, amid the BBC centenary extravaganza.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall, who began his tenure with Whittaker, will also depart at that time, passing the reins to Russell T Davies for the show’s 60th anniversary and beyond.

Davies is remembered already as the showrunner who brought Doctor Who out of the void of cancellation and back to TV screens at last in ’05 — so, who knows what lies ahead?

All of time and space …

Torchwood: The Red List Doctor Who’s Ace joins Torchwood spinoff audio adventure
Doctor Who: Flux Doctor Who: Flux episodes have individual chapter titles – see all 6 now
UNIT: Nemesis – Between Two Worlds is the first of four box sets that will ultimately span 16 episodes and two years ... UNIT: Nemesis – Between Two Worlds launches new Doctor Who audio spinoff saga
Trailer, cover art and story details for Doctor Who – The Fifth Doctor Adventures: Forty Volume 1
Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter: Still Running ‘Doctor’s Daughter’ Jenny faces Cybermen and more
More 12th Doctor audio adventures from ‘dead ringer’ Dudman and Big Finish

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics