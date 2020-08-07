Home disc release planned Oct. 5 in U.S.

“The Faceless Ones,” a mostly missing Second Doctor serial from classic Doctor Who’s fourth season that has been completed with animation and surviving audio, will premiere in the U.S. on BBC America Oct. 7 and 8.

Starring Patrick Troughton as the Doctor, the 1967 story concerns a race of identity-stealing aliens known as the Chameleons, and sees the departure of Michael Craze and Anneke Wills as companions Ben and Polly.

The two surviving episodes of the serial also will reportedly be animated, in color. (The original was in black and white.)

Chronologically, “The Faceless Ones” follows “The Macra Terror,” which was also recently animated, and the also-missing “The Power of the Daleks.”

“The Faceless Ones” animation is also due to be released on DVD and Blu-ray Oct. 6.

Read more about the release here.

