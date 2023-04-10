Clone Wars spinoff The Bad Batch to end in 2024 with third season

Ian McDiarmid returns as Emperor Palpatine …

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be back for a third and final season in 2024, Lucasfilm announced Monday at Star Wars Celebration London.

On Monday, there was a panel for the acclaimed series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which just wrapped its second season as the Bad Batch continued their journey navigating the aftermath of Order 66 and the rise of the Empire.



Host Amy Ratcliffe welcomed “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” executive producer and supervising director Brad Rau, executive producer and head writer Jennifer Corbett, executive producer Athena Portillo, actors Dee Bradley Baker, who voices The Bad Batch, and Michelle Ang, the voice of Omega, to discuss highlights from the second season. Executive producers Rau, Corbett and Portillo announced that the show will return for a third and final season in 2024 to finish telling this part of the story. Fans in the room were treated to a special Season 3 teaser, sharing a sneak peek at what is to come including the return of Ming-Na Wen’s fan-favorite bounty hunter, Fennec Shand.

An in-room teaser trailer was shown at the end of the panel, giving fans a sneak peek at Season 3. It began with the Emperor (once again voiced by Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid) visiting Dr. Royce Hemlock, leader of the Empire’s cloning efforts, on Mount Tantiss. “It is imperative that this facility remain secure,” Palpatine says. “Your brilliance is a great asset to this Empire.” All members of the Bad Batch appear, with Hunter addressing Omega’s capture at the hands of the Empire. “Omega’s been waiting for us. I’m not making her wait another day.” We see Omega and a sullen Crosshair, both still in Imperial custody. “I’m not giving up, Crosshair,” Omega tells him. “I won’t leave you, either. You’re my brother.” Throughout, there are glimpses of several worlds and characters, including Republic commandos, clones, Rex, plenty of giant creatures (“Why is there always a huge monster!” Wrecker asks, before dropping a thermal detonator in one’s mouth.), and Ming-Na Wen’s fan-favorite bounty hunter, Fennec Shand.



The Bad Batch follows the heroic Clone Force 99 — also known as the Bad Batch, a group of elite clones — in the aftermath of Order 66 and the rise of the Empire. The end of Season 2 saw the death of team member Tech and the capture of Omega — along with the revelation that she has a sister. How will the story end? Looks like we’ll find out next year.



