Babylon 5 reboot delayed as CW defers series pickup

According to a Patreon update from J. Michael Straczynski, the CW network has decline to pick up his Babylon 5 reboot this year, but there is still hope for the long-awaited project revisiting his fan-favorite series.

Straczinski said CW president Mark Pedowitz, a self-described B5 fan who warked at Warner Bros. during the production of the original series, called the new pilot “a damned fine script” and “said he was taking the highly unusual step of rolling the project and the pilot script into next year, keeping B5 in active development while the dust settles on the sale of the CW.”

JMS continues:

Here’s the bottom line:



Yesterday, Babylon 5 was in active development at the CW and Warner Bros. for fall 2022.



Today, Babylon 5 is in active development at the CW and Warner Bros. for fall 2023.



That is the only difference.