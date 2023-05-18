Babylon 5 animated movie The Road Home coming this summer, new details from creator JMS …

Jayson Peters
With the Babylon 5’s CW reboot in limbo, fans were overjoyed recently with news that an animated film with much of the original cast returning to voice their roles — The Road Home — was finished and coming out this summer. Now creator J. Michael Straczynski has revealed a bit more information about the animated project. Expect an exact release date, trailer and home for the movie to be announced in June …

As previously announced, surviving cast members returning include Bruce Boxleitner (John Sheridan), Claudia Christian (Susan Ivanova), Peter Jurasik (Londo Mollari), Bill Mumy (Lennier), Tracy Scoggins (Elizabeth Lochley) and Patricia Tallman (Lyta Alexander). Those who have sadly passed on, including Delenn, G’Kar, Michael Garibaldi, Dr. Franklin, original B5 Commander Jeffrey Sinclair and Zathras, will be portrayed by recast voice actors.

