Babylon 5 animated movie The Road Home coming this summer, new details from creator JMS …

With the Babylon 5’s CW reboot in limbo, fans were overjoyed recently with news that an animated film with much of the original cast returning to voice their roles — The Road Home — was finished and coming out this summer. Now creator J. Michael Straczynski has revealed a bit more information about the animated project. Expect an exact release date, trailer and home for the movie to be announced in June …

Since I keep getting repeat questions about #B5AnimatedMovie, pinned answers: 1) The movie is finished, 2) It comes out Summer '23, 3) It's in a fairly realistic style, 4) Release date, format, trailer and how to get it will be announced mid-June. That's all I can say for now. — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) May 18, 2023 And while I'm here putting some art online…the image used for the announcement for the new #B5AnimatedMovie was a bit on the low-res side. Here's a better resolution version of that image. pic.twitter.com/paZ9lHpYPU — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) May 18, 2023

As previously announced, surviving cast members returning include Bruce Boxleitner (John Sheridan), Claudia Christian (Susan Ivanova), Peter Jurasik (Londo Mollari), Bill Mumy (Lennier), Tracy Scoggins (Elizabeth Lochley) and Patricia Tallman (Lyta Alexander). Those who have sadly passed on, including Delenn, G’Kar, Michael Garibaldi, Dr. Franklin, original B5 Commander Jeffrey Sinclair and Zathras, will be portrayed by recast voice actors.