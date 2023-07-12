Watch the first episode of the Apple TV+ Foundation series

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Springs Hosting
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Watch the first episode of Foundation Season 1 as Executive Producer/Showrunner David S. Goyer answers your questions live. Season 2 returns July 14 on Apple TV+

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Foundation is led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. Also starring returning cast Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann, Season 2 of Foundation introduces new characters and stars, including Isabella Laughland (Brother Constant), Kulvinder Ghir (Poly Verisof), Ella-Rae Smith (Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion), Holt McCallany (Warden Jaegger Fount), Rachel House (Tellem Bond), Nimrat Kaur (Yanna Seldon), Ben Daniels (Bel Riose), and Dimitri Leonidas (Hober Mallow).

Foundation is produced for Apple by Skydance Television and led by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, with Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robyn Asimov and Marcy Ross also serving as executive producers.

Watch the trailer for Foundation Season 2

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
11 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
12 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
13 Aug 23
Phoenix
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
3 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
  • Springs Hosting