Andor premiering Sept. 21 on Disney+ with 3 episode debut

New Andor trailer, key art released

Today, Disney+ released an exciting new trailer and key art for Andor, an original, 12-episode series from Lucasfilm. The series, which takes place prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, originally was set for an August release but now debuts on Disney+ on its new date, Wednesday, Sept. 21, with a three-episode premiere.

The Andor series explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner.

