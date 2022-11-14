Andor episodes get premiere beyond Disney+

'Special Multi-Platform Programming Event Celebrates Season Finale on Disney+'

To celebrate the highly anticipated “Andor” finale on Disney+, and to help kick off the Thanksgiving holiday, The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers a special opportunity to watch the first two episodes of the acclaimed series across its unparalleled distribution platforms including ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu.



“Andor” episodes “Kassa” and “That Would Be Me” will be made available on the following schedule over the Thanksgiving holiday, with Hulu offering an extended streaming window:



ABC: Wednesday Nov. 23, 9-10:30 pm ET/PT

FX: Thursday, Nov. 24, 9-10:30 pm ET/PT

Freeform: Friday, Nov. 25, 9-10:30 pm ET/PT

Hulu: Available from Nov. 23 through Dec. 7



“Andor,” a Star Wars series from Lucasfilm, is streaming on Disney+, where subscribers currently have access to the first 10 episodes, with Episode 12, the finale, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 23.



The “Andor” series – set five years before the events of Rogue One – focuses on Cassian Andor and his journey toward becoming a rebel hero. The tale is set against the backdrop of a burgeoning rebellion against a ruthless Empire, where people and planets are drawn into a conflict that will have far-reaching effects across the galaxy. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, and one that will test the courage and resolve of a reluctant hero determined to make a difference.



Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …