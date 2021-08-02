Amazon shares brief glimpse of Lord of the Rings series, sets Sept. 2, 2022, premiere 3 hours agoJayson Peters FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series has a premiere date … On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA— The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021 Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Rounds Out Sprawling Cast (Exclusive) https://t.co/95OKhDeti4— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 1, 2021 Amazon to explore pre-‘Rings’ Middle-earth in online TV series TagsAmazon Amazon Prime Amazon Prime Video casting J.R.R. Tolkien jrr tolkien Lord of the Rings the lord of the rings Tolkien FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews Pueblo (CO) Local News & Events All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. You may also like Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner audio original’s cast revealed Game of Thrones’ Grey Worm joins Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who for Series 13 The One Ring RPG 2nd edition Kickstarter funds in 4 minutes The Expanse Season 5 begins Dec. 16 Black Box is a sci-fi trip that takes a while to get there Bobby Moynihan, Debra Wilson cast in ‘Star Wars: Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge’ VR Latest Become a Bond villain in Spectre: The Board Game Get Ready for Halloween with the #100HorrorMoviesin92Days Challenge! Review: Jungle Cruise – It gets worse here every day … Review: The Green Knight – A zero’s journey Jodie Whittaker, Chris Chibnall to leave Doctor Who after trio of 2022 specials Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner audio original’s cast revealed Reverse the polarity, Sweetie! Third Doctor joins River Song’s U.N.I.T. audio adventures Claymates, Jelly Boy, Bombuzal join Super NES library on Nintendo Switch Arizona professor will lead NASA project to locate menacing objects near Earth Watch the trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife