Ahsoka’s August release teased with trailer, poster

Today, at Star Wars Celebration in London, Disney+ and Lucasfilm unveiled the thrilling teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Disney+ original series Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson in the title role. Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The teaser trailer and poster are available to download.



In addition to Dawson, Ahsoka stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla. The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.



Ahsoka will debut exclusively on Disney+ in August 2023.

New Star Wars movies announced: Rey, Mandalorian, ancient Jedi …

In addition to the Ahsoka teaser trailer reveal at Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm announced a new movie starring Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker rebuilding the Jedi Order 15 years after Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, plus a Mandalorian feature film directed by David Filoni and an early Jedi film by director James Mangold.



The television series The Acolyte, set in the late High Republic era, will premiere in 2024 on Disney+.

