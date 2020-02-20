Episodes through March described

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is back, and Disney+ has released information about the next few upcoming episodes, revealing the return date of former Jedi Ahsoka Tano in The Clone Wars revival.

The first two episodes, including Friday’s (Feb. 21) premiere, were previously summarized:

Episode 701- “The Bad Batch” (Feb. 21): Captain Rex and the Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base on Anaxes.

Episode 702 – “A Distant Echo” (Feb. 28): Anakin Skywalker, Rex, and the Bad Batch make a shocking discovery on Skako Minor.

The March 6 and 13 episodes will wrap up the first story arc about Rex and the Bad Batch clone force:

Episode 703 – “On the Wings of Keeradaks” (March 6): After their escape, Anakin Skywalker and the clones defend a local village.

Episode 704 – “Unfinished Business” (March 13): Anakin Skywalker and the Bad Batch attempt to gain a victory for the Republic.

Then, March 20, brings more adventures of ex-padawan Ahsoka Tano in The Clone Wars at last:

Episode 705 – “Gone With a Trace” (March 20): Ahsoka befriends a pilot but must hide her Jedi past while trying to stop a dangerous droid.

Episode 706 – “Deal No Deal” (March 27): Trace makes a rash decision after learning what they are transporting is for the Pyke Syndicate.

That’s all we know for now, but stay tuned for the latest Clone Wars updates from Nerdvana!

