Ahsoka Tano and Ezra Bridger explore the mysteries of the Force …

With Star Wars: Ahsoka premiering later this month, we’re not just getting so much an adaptation of Heir to the Empire as we are a Star Wars: Rebels reunion — Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Chopper and, of course, Ezra Bridger are joining the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano in this Disney+ series set after the fall of the Empire as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Eman Esfandi portrays an older Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka, at least in hologram recording form — there’s no sign, yet, that the young Jedi will make an appearance in the flesh, after his daring gambit swept him and Grand Admiral Thrawn to the far Unknown Regions of the galaxy, giving the Rebellion a chance. Now, in the fragile New Republic era of The Mandalorian, the Chiss grand admiral does indeed return in an attempt to use his genius talents to lead Imperials back from the abyss …

If you have yet to catch up on the excellent Rebels, there’s still time — but this Forces of Destiny animated short, “A Disarming Lesson,” set in the midst of the pre-Episode IV animated series, will give you some good insight into Ahsoka and Ezra’s relationship.

Ahsoka, voiced here by her originator, Ashley Eckstein, gives Ezra (Taylor Gray in Rebels) a lesson in finding his inner strength and trusting in the Force when she disarms him and pressures him to adapt to her attacks on the fly.

You also won’t want to miss the reason Ahsoka is alive after her confrontation with Darth Vader to begin with — the World Between Worlds, a concept from Rebels that is bound to re-emerge in Ahsoka, if the trailers are any indication. And you can watch all of Tano’s Rebels appearances here.

Ahsoka also stars Rosario Dawson as live-action Ahsoka, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Master Huyang and Lars Mikkelsen returns from voicing Thrawn in Rebels to portray him in the creepy, blue flesh.

