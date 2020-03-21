Star Wars: The Clone Wars

More details on Ahsoka’s story arc in Clone Wars’ final season

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is back on Disney+ for its seventh and final season. Episode 705 – “Gone With a Trace” – on March 20 kicked off the long-awaited return of former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano.

Here’s a look at the rest of the 12-episode season so far, and Ahsoka’s place in the run-up to the revenge of the Sith …

Episode 706 – “Deal No Deal” (March 27): Trace makes a rash decision after learning what they are transporting is for the Pyke Syndicate.

Episode 707 – “Dangerous Debt” (April 3): Taken prisoner by the Pykes, Ahsoka and the Martez sisters attempt to escape.

Episode 708 – “Together Again” (April 10): Ahsoka bargains for the sisters’ freedom and makes a startling discovery.

Episode 709 – “Old Friends Not Forgotten” (April 17): Anakin and Obi-Wan must decide whether to help Ahsoka pursue Maul or rescue Palpatine.

Episode 710 – “The Phantom Apprentice” (April 24): Ahsoka and Republic forces confront Maul on Mandalore.

Ahsoka Tano finds herself stranded in the underworld of Coruscant in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Ahsoka Tano befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Sisters Trace and Rafa Martez and Ahsoka Tano in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Ahsoka Tano and sisters Trace and Rafa Martez in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Ahsoka Tano and Trace Martez work together to disable a dangerous droid in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Aspiring pilot Trace Martez in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Jedi Mace Windu joins the Bad Batch and Captain Rex in an attack against separatist forces in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Admiral Trench plots his next move in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Jedi Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi lead an attack against Separatist forces in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Jedi Mace Windu addresses the battle droids in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Republic pilots join the fight against Separatist forces in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Clone Captain Rex and Arc Trooper Echo in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Clone Captain Rex in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
General Skywalker and the clones help defend native people against a droid attack in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
The clones help defend native people against a droid attack in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Wat Tambor and the Techno Union set a trap for Anakin Skywalker and the clones in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
General Anakin Skywalker and the clones help defend the native people against a droid attack launched by Separatist Admiral Trench in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
Tech scans Arc Trooper Echo in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS, exclusively on Disney+.
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

