Watch all of Ahsoka Tano’s appearances on Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is back tomorrow with a seventh and final season on Disney+.

While we await the return of Ahsoka Tano in the series that introduced Anakin’s plucky (dare we say, Snippy?) young padawan learner to a generation of adoring fans, you can celebrate her other return in the 2014-18 series Star Wars Rebels, where Ashley Eckstein’s beloved character appeared as an older, wiser version of the former Jedi in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire. Watch a compilation of her appearances on Rebels:

From Clone Wars to Rebels and various animated Star Wars projects in between, which version of Ahsoka Tano is your favorite?

Ahsoka Tano appreciation gallery:

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

