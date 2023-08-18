Ahsoka episodes shift to Tuesday nights

10 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
No more bleary-eyed viewing necessary …

Ahsoka Tano is getting a head start on her latest adventure …

The good news: The two-episode premiere of Ahsoka will now arrive on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. PT on Disney+, it was announced today — one day earlier than originally scheduled.

The better news? Subsequent episodes in the Original series will debut on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT, as well.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy …

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

