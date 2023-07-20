Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake sneak peek

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake premiers Aug. 31 on Max ...

Based on characters from the beloved Adventure Time franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery.



When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov.



Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake premieres Aug. 31, only on Max.