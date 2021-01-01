If you thought you’d heard the last of Captain Jack Harkness in 2021, think again. In May, he’s hooking up with the Doctor… but probably not the one you were expecting.

John Barrowman is back as Captain Jack for the 50th monthly Torchwood audio adventure from Big Finish Productions, teaming up with David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor.

Absent Friends reunites John Barrowman (Arrow, Zero Dark Thirty) with David Tennant (Staged, Broadchurch), as they reprise their iconic TV roles to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the successful Doctor Who spin-off (and more than five years of Torchwood full-cast audio dramas at Big Finish).

Torchwood: Absent Friends, due for release in May 2021, is now available to pre-order as a collector’s edition CD or download from the Big Finish website.

On a dark and stormy night in Cardiff, the city is in danger, and the Doctor’s put himself in charge of Torchwood in order to save it.



In a sealed recording studio, the voices of the dead have been playing for 17 years. Was it the project of a madman, or is this the site of something terrible?



Torchwood has been hunting for the Doctor since 1879. And now they’ve found him. They may regret it.

Of bringing the dynamic duo together again, John Barrowman said: “Fans have been asking for this for a long time. Now that it’s okay and it’s been cleared, it’s great to have him on board. There’s an interesting dynamic going on here because Jack still wants to follow him but yet wants to impress on him that he’s still the leader.”

David Tennant added: “Because this isn’t a Doctor Who story, the Doctor doesn’t have to be ahead of everything and saving the day. What’s interesting about this story – from the Doctor’s point of view – is he sort of messes up. It’s a story about the Doctor being a bit imperfect which is nice to see now and again actually.”

Torchwood: Absent Friends also stars Gareth David-Lloyd reprising his TV role as Ianto Jones.