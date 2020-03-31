A daring escape from ‘Dangerous Debt’ in ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

After being imprisoned by the Pykes, Ahsoka Tano and the Martez sisters manage a daring escape of their stronghold. Together they flee through the city to their ship, desperate to evade the Pyke forces in pursuit in “Dangerous Debt,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars this Friday, April 3, 2020, on Disney+.













