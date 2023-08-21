Xbox 360 losing online marketplace in July 2024

2 days ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Microsoft says Xbox 360 games will live on with newer consoles’ backward compatibility

Like the Nintendo Wii eShop and Wii U and 3DS eShops before it, the Xbox 360’s online game store is officially closing down.

On July 29, 2024, Xbox will stop supporting the ability to purchase new games, DLC, and other entertainment content from the Xbox 360 Store on the console and the Xbox 360 Marketplace.

“Related to this change, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will no longer function on Xbox 360, which means TV and movie content will no longer be viewable on your Xbox 360” after July 29, Microsoft explained.

Between now and July 2024, you can continue purchasing games and DLC from the Xbox 360 Store and at the Xbox 360 Marketplace.

Microsoft says this change will not affect your ability to play Xbox 360 games or DLC you have already purchased. “Xbox 360 game content previously purchased will still be available to play, not only the Xbox 360 console but also Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices via backward compatibility.”

“A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005. Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future,” Microsoft continued.

“What has not changed is our commitment to preserving your ability to play the content you have already purchased on your preferred device, which means we are committed to supporting Xbox 360 gameplay for the foreseeable future – and you will still be able to play and re-download previously purchased content and connect with friends.”

After July 29, Microsoft says you will still be able to purchase hundreds of backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games and DLC on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox.com. But hundreds of games also will not be available that way.

More information and a Q&A is available at https://support.xbox.com/help/xbox-360/store/xbox-360-marketplace-update

Game over: Nintendo Wii Shop Channel closes for good
Wii U, Nintendo 3DS eShops close, curbing access to many digital titles (UPDATED)

More Gaming:

Sea of Stars Sea of Stars launch trailer reveals assassin party member
Atari 2600+ Atari announces 2600+ with classic and new games, backwards compatibility
D&D: Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk Learn more about The Shattered Obelisk, D&D’s official return to Phandalin and beyond
Charles Martinet ends his tenure as voice of Nintendo’s Mario
Red Dead Redemption comes to Switch, PS4
Quake II Quake II remaster available for consoles, PC
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Saboten Con
Saboten Con
1 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
2 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
3 Sep 23
Phoenix
Saboten Con
Saboten Con
4 Sep 23
Phoenix
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
3 Nov 23
Tucson
Springs Hosting