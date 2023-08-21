Xbox 360 losing online marketplace in July 2024

Microsoft says Xbox 360 games will live on with newer consoles’ backward compatibility

Like the Nintendo Wii eShop and Wii U and 3DS eShops before it, the Xbox 360’s online game store is officially closing down.

On July 29, 2024, Xbox will stop supporting the ability to purchase new games, DLC, and other entertainment content from the Xbox 360 Store on the console and the Xbox 360 Marketplace.

“Related to this change, the Microsoft Movies & TV app will no longer function on Xbox 360, which means TV and movie content will no longer be viewable on your Xbox 360” after July 29, Microsoft explained.

Between now and July 2024, you can continue purchasing games and DLC from the Xbox 360 Store and at the Xbox 360 Marketplace.

Microsoft says this change will not affect your ability to play Xbox 360 games or DLC you have already purchased. “Xbox 360 game content previously purchased will still be available to play, not only the Xbox 360 console but also Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S devices via backward compatibility.”

“A lot has changed since the Xbox 360 launched in 2005. Technology has evolved, expectations from players have shifted, and we are focused on making Xbox Series X|S the best place to play now and in the future,” Microsoft continued.

“What has not changed is our commitment to preserving your ability to play the content you have already purchased on your preferred device, which means we are committed to supporting Xbox 360 gameplay for the foreseeable future – and you will still be able to play and re-download previously purchased content and connect with friends.”

After July 29, Microsoft says you will still be able to purchase hundreds of backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games and DLC on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox.com. But hundreds of games also will not be available that way.

More information and a Q&A is available at https://support.xbox.com/help/xbox-360/store/xbox-360-marketplace-update

