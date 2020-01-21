Court overturns jury verdict against Nintendo’s Wii Remote

Last week, a federal court in Dallas ruled that a patent asserted against Nintendo’s iconic Wii Remote was not valid.

According to a news release from Nintendo, the court concluded Jan. 17 that “iLife Technologies Inc. was impermissibly trying to cover the broad concept of using motion sensors to detect motion.”

The ruling nullifies a $10.1 million jury award against Nintendo from 2017. It’s not the first time Nintendo has faced (and overcome) claims about its controller technology.

The invalidated patent was the last of six patents that iLife Technologies Inc. originally asserted against Nintendo regarding its Wii Remote in 2013. The Patent Office found the other five invalid in 2016.

“Nintendo has a long history of developing new and unique products, and we are pleased that, after many years of litigation, the court agreed with Nintendo,” said Ajay Singh, Nintendo of America’s deputy general counsel. “We will continue to vigorously defend our products against companies seeking to profit off of technology they did not invent.”

Now you can go back to playing your old (or not so old) Wii Remote-compatible video games.

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.