Make sure you’re getting our Facebook posts, and other ways to support Nerdvana

Facebook is being Facebook again, making it harder to see posts from “publisher”-type Pages as it gives greater priority to the things your friends and family members share. That’s not a bad thing (like, say, sharing data with unscrupulous political consultants…) but it does mean it’s harder than ever to reach an audience on Facebook — and we didn’t have a really big audience there to begin with.

That’s where you come in. Please help us out by suggesting our Facebook Page to your friends. But that’s not all: Facebook lets you use its News Feed Preferences to prioritize who to see first; that will keep our Facebook posts showing up in your feed, for the most part, but you have to specifically opt in for that yourself. Facebook’s documentation describes the process in detail.

Of course, it will also help if you “Like” and share our posts when they come up in your feed.

Twitter and Flipboard

We’re not putting all our eggs in the Facebook basket, or course. You can also follow us on Twitter @nerdvana (the one and only!), but our content can also be found on Flipboard, a website/app that lets you curate “magazines” from various sources (we curate various magazines there, and so can you!.

Nerdvana email newsletter, YouTube videos and more

We also have an email newsletter that currently goes out whenever the preceding day — please subscribe now! We don’t share your email address with anyone else. (That would be neutral evil, and we’ve always thought of ourselves as chaotic good.) And we have a budding YouTube channel that we’re working on revamping and relaunching — but we could really use more subscribers!

A word about ads

Of course, Nerdvana’s “bread and butter” is this website, NerdvanaMedia.com, so please remember you can cut out the social media billionaire middlemen entirely and come here whenever you like for all the nerdy news you can handle, and then some. To make this effective, please white-list us in any ad blocking plugins you may be running in your browsers.

Pledge drive

If you want to support Nerdvana Media in other ways, you can also pledge monthly on Patreon, make a straight-up donation on PayPal, or support us with your shopping on Amazon.com.

Become a sponsor

If you’re a business, you’ll want to check out our media kit, where you’ll find information about how affordable advertising with Nerdvana Media can help you grow as we grow.

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.