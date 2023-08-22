Atari announces 2600+ with classic and new games, backwards compatibility

Here we go again …

New console with a classic look is compatible with hundreds of original Atari 2600 and 7800 games …

Publisher PLAION and Atari today announced the Atari 2600+, “a modern-day faithful recreation of the iconic, pioneering console that first appeared in 1980.” The Atari 2600+ will launch worldwide on Nov. 17 and is now available for pre-order at select retailers with a suggested retail price of $129.99.

Launching with 10 of the most recognized games in Atari’s history, including Adventure and Missile Command, the Atari 2600+ was made using modern technology to authentically replicate the original four-switch Atari 2600™ Video Game System.

For those looking to relive the gameplay experiences of the ‘70s and ’80s, the CX40+ Joystick Controller comes included, recreated with the same size and layout as the original Atari 2600 Joystick Controller, for that added touch of nostalgia.

“Preserving classic games is a priority for Atari, and the release of the Atari 2600+ will make the hundreds of Atari 2600 and 7800 games that have been released over the last 50 years universally accessible,” said Atari Chairman and CEO, Wade Rosen. “PLAION’s approach to a quality recreation of iconic Atari hardware has made them the perfect partner to bring the Atari 2600+ to market.”

“We’re excited to be working with Atari to bring back the Atari 2600 and help meet the growing consumer demand for retro hardware,” said Commercial Director of Retro at PLAION, Ben Jones. “For gamers who remember the thrill of playing arcade games at home for the very first time, the Atari 2600+ will bring you right back. For everyone else, the offer is one of timeless fun and the chance to experience a golden age of video games in a way that could only come from Atari.”

Key features of the Atari 2600+ BUILDING ON THE LEGACY : The new Atari 2600+ builds on the original machine with modern quality-of-life features such as an included HDMI output, USB power, and support multiple screen resolutions, as well as a faithful replica of the original CX40+ Joystick.

: The new Atari 2600+ builds on the original machine with modern quality-of-life features such as an included HDMI output, USB power, and support multiple screen resolutions, as well as a faithful replica of the original CX40+ Joystick. GO BACK IN TIME : The cartridge slot is backwards compatible with hundreds of original Atari 2600 and 7800 games. The Atari 2600+ launches with a 10-Games-in-1 Cartridge which includes iconic games such as Adventure, Combat, Dodge ‘Em, Haunted House, Maze Craze, Missile Command, Realsports Volleyball, Surround, Video Pinball, and Yars’ Revenge.

: The cartridge slot is backwards compatible with hundreds of original Atari 2600 and 7800 games. The Atari 2600+ launches with a 10-Games-in-1 Cartridge which includes iconic games such as Adventure, Combat, Dodge ‘Em, Haunted House, Maze Craze, Missile Command, Realsports Volleyball, Surround, Video Pinball, and Yars’ Revenge. CLASSIC 1980’S AESTHETIC: The Atari 2600+ has been lovingly crafted using modern technology, improving it vastly – from the movement of the joystick to the feel of the metal switches – while retaining authentic features, such as the woodgrain front panel. In addition, PLAION and Atari will also be releasing the CX-30 Paddle Controller bundle, containing the paddle along with a 4-in-1 multi-game cartridge for $39:99. A standalone CX-40 Joystick will be available for only $24:99. Additional launch titles, including cartridges for Berzerk Enhanced Edition and Mr. Run and Jump, will also be available for the Atari 2600+ for $29.99 at launch. For more information on Atari 2600+ visit: http:/atari.com/products/atari-2600-plus

