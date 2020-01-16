Arizona AG’s Office: Phoenix’s airport rideshare tax increase ‘very likely’ violates state constitution

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office released a report Thursday saying Phoenix City Council’s recently passed tax hikes on ride shares going to and from Phoenix’s airport “very likely” violate the state’s constitution.

“The Phoenix City Council is placing its policy preferences above the rights of the people to whom the government must always answer,” Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a statement. “Arizona voters clearly spoke when they overwhelmingly approved Proposition 126.”

Phoenix City Council passed the tax increases on rideshare use at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport last month despite warnings that the move was unconstitutional.

Proposition 126, approved by voters in 2018, banned local governments from imposing or increasing fees for “any service performed in this state.”

Rep. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, filed a request under Senate Bill 1487, which requires the Attorney General’s Office to investigate local governments suspected of violating state law, thus triggering Brnovich’s investigation.

Brnovich will also ask the Arizona Supreme Court for an expedited ruling on Phoenix’s tax hikes, he said.

“This is the most definitive way to provide clarity on the law, protect Arizona taxpayers, and hold the City of Phoenix accountable,” Brnovich added.

A spokesperson for Mayor Kate Gallego, who voted for the tax increases, did not respond to a request for comment.

Councilman Sal DiCiccio, a vocal critic of the tax increases, said “it is clear this horrible tax is not only a direct attack on working and middle class families, but it is also an outrageous violation of our constitution.”

“I am confident that the Supreme Court will throw out the horrible burden that PHX politicians recklessly imposed,” he added.

