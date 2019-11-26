Nerdvana’s canonical list of Star Wars canon novels

This list began life as a more traditional blog article to chronicle the new “Expanded Universe” of Star Wars canon novel releases that are considered “official” after the Disney purchase of Lucasfilm. The prolific existing EU was then relegated to “Legends” status, and only books that came out from that point onward were considered to be official Star Wars canon novel content.

“Going forward, Lucasfilm has begun mapping out the narrative future of Star Wars storytelling that will appear on film and television and in other media so that all projects will benefit from real-time collaboration and alignment. The future Star Wars novels from Disney Publishing Worldwide and Del Rey Books will now be part of the official Star Wars canon as reflected on upcoming TV and movie screens.”

“With the establishment of the Lucasfilm Story Group and our even greater focus on unified storytelling, we expect our entire publishing program to be stronger and more meaningful than ever before,” said Jeanne Mosure, senior vice president and group publisher, Disney Publishing Worldwide. “We’re extremely excited to kick off this new strategy with Del Rey Books.”

The original article about this became unwieldy in a blog post format — hopefully, this page will better serve as a reference for those wishing to know what books “count” now and mesh seamlessly with the films, TV shows and games of the Star Wars canon universe today. Both pages will be updated as appropriate. This is the Way.

Ordered by release date, first to last
TitleAuthor(s)Release dateAmazon order link
A NEW DAWNJohn Jackson MillerSept. 2, 2014https://amzn.to/2QR3hnr
TARKINJames LucenoNov. 4, 2014https://amzn.to/2Didb9t
HEIR TO THE JEDIKevin HearneMarch 3, 2015https://amzn.to/2KWSlka
LORDS OF THE SITHPaul S. KempApril 28, 2015https://amzn.to/33pL6HW
DARK DISCIPLEChristie GoldenJuly 7, 2015https://amzn.to/2rsPubZ
AFTERMATHChuck WendigSept. 4, 2015https://amzn.to/37EeVrG
LOST STARSClaudia GraySept. 4, 2015https://amzn.to/2QVV6WS
BATTLEFRONT: TWILIGHT COMPANYAlexander FreedNov. 3, 2015https://amzn.to/2pQ08ci
STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (film novelization)Alan Dean FosterJan. 15, 2016https://amzn.to/37GdhGc
BLOODLINEClaudia GrayMay 3, 2016https://amzn.to/34oXMjF
AFTERMATH: LIFE DEBTChuck WendigJuly 12, 2016https://amzn.to/2OMCVjV
AHSOKAE.K. JohnstonOct. 11, 2016https://amzn.to/2XNxIfN
CATALYST: A ROGUE ONE STORYJames LucenoNov. 15, 2016https://amzn.to/2OoupbW
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (film novelization)Alexander FreedDecember 2016https://amzn.to/2OnrwYD
AFTERMATH: EMPIRE’S ENDChuck WendigFeb. 21, 2017https://amzn.to/2DlaZ18
THRAWNTimothy ZahnApril 11, 2017https://amzn.to/2XO0nRX
GUARDIANS OF THE WHILLSGreg RuckaMay 2, 2017https://amzn.to/2L0qqjk
REBEL RISINGBeth RevisMay 2, 2017https://amzn.to/2Dkpq5w
BATTLEFRONT II: INFERNO SQUADChristie GoldenJuly 25, 2017https://amzn.to/2OmuKvE
PHASMADelilah S. DawsonSept. 1, 2017https://amzn.to/2slfqH3
LEIA: PRINCESS OF ALDERAANClaudia GraySept. 1, 2017https://amzn.to/34prfKu
FROM A CERTAIN POINT OF VIEW(Anthology)Oct. 3, 2017https://amzn.to/2OTD8Su
CANTO BIGHT(Anthology)Dec. 5, 2017https://amzn.to/2DgKUQT
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (film novelization)Jason FryMarch 6, 2018https://amzn.to/2pSZuuD
LAST SHOT: A HAN AND LANDO NOVELDaniel Jose OlderApril 17, 2018https://amzn.to/2qNN1sI
MOST WANTEDRae CarsonMay 25, 2018https://amzn.to/2L2Ba0L
THRAWN: ALLIANCESTimothy ZahnJuly 24, 2018https://amzn.to/2sm52if
SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY: EXPANDED EDITION (film novelization)Mur LaffertySept. 4, 2018https://amzn.to/2Dj7yIr
QUEEN’S SHADOWE.K. JohnstonMarch 5, 2019https://amzn.to/2OnM0AF
MASTER AND APPRENTICEClaudia GrayApril 16, 2019https://amzn.to/2KXsVmS
ALPHABET SQUADRONAlexander FreedJune 11, 2019https://amzn.to/2R51X0v
THRAWN: TREASONTimothy ZahnJuly 23, 2019https://amzn.to/33oFhdY
GALAXY’S EDGE: BLACK SPIREDelilah S. DawsonAug. 27, 2019https://amzn.to/33oFsGa
DOOKU: JEDI LOSTCavan ScottOct. 1, 2019https://amzn.to/2pYcbEE
JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: RESISTANCE REBORNRebecca RoanhorseNov. 5, 2019https://amzn.to/2DkB7cv
JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER: FORCE COLLECTORKevin ShinickNov. 19, 2019https://amzn.to/2sjgfjt
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (film novelization)Rae CarsonMarch 3, 2020https://amzn.to/2OoI2HW
THRAWN: THE ASCENDANCY TRILOGY BOOK 1: CHAOS RISINGTimothy ZahnMay 5, 2020https://amzn.to/34uWOmg
QUEEN’S PERILE.K. JohnstonMay 5, 2020https://amzn.to/2Oq6MiU
SHADOW FALL: AN ALPHABET SQUADRON NOVELAlexander FreedJune 23, 2020https://amzn.to/2pYc5Ni
PROJECT LUMINOUS(Anthology?)2020TBA

Star Wars book publishing news

Star Wars Thrawn Ascendancy Book I: Chaos Rising Thrawn: Ascendancy trilogy of Star Wars books begins May 2020 with Chaos Rising
Star Wars Thrawn: Treason Grand Admiral Thrawn’s origins, people to be explored in Timothy Zahn trilogy
Galaxy's Edge: Black Spire is more than a Disney parks Star Wars souvenir Galaxy’s Edge: Black Spire novel is more than a Disney parks Star Wars accessory
Surprise Solo villain redeems Star Wars prequels, brings ‘Legends’ and TV lore to new fans
More Star Wars ‘Legends’ characters set to re-enter Disney’s universe
