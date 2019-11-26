This list began life as a more traditional blog article to chronicle the new “Expanded Universe” of Star Wars canon novel releases that are considered “official” after the Disney purchase of Lucasfilm. The prolific existing EU was then relegated to “Legends” status, and only books that came out from that point onward were considered to be official Star Wars canon novel content.

“Going forward, Lucasfilm has begun mapping out the narrative future of Star Wars storytelling that will appear on film and television and in other media so that all projects will benefit from real-time collaboration and alignment. The future Star Wars novels from Disney Publishing Worldwide and Del Rey Books will now be part of the official Star Wars canon as reflected on upcoming TV and movie screens.”

“With the establishment of the Lucasfilm Story Group and our even greater focus on unified storytelling, we expect our entire publishing program to be stronger and more meaningful than ever before,” said Jeanne Mosure, senior vice president and group publisher, Disney Publishing Worldwide. “We’re extremely excited to kick off this new strategy with Del Rey Books.”

The original article about this became unwieldy in a blog post format — hopefully, this page will better serve as a reference for those wishing to know what books “count” now and mesh seamlessly with the films, TV shows and games of the Star Wars canon universe today. Both pages will be updated as appropriate. This is the Way.

Ordered by release date, first to last

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Star Wars canon book cover gallery

Most recent releases displayed first















































































Star Wars book publishing news

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.