We pass the trial of Dark Inside in Final Fantasy 14

When the developers from Square Enix realized that their role-playing story game Final Fantasy had gained wild momentum, but the audience could still be increased, they decided to release their multifaceted project on the MMO RPG market in order to compete with World of Warcraft and significantly expand the possibilities of the universe they created. By the way, some of the characters that you could see in the classic versions, if you are a fan of the FF series, will be waiting for you in Final Fantasy 14.

Please note that gils, the in-game gold of the FF 14 world, play a special role in pumping and shaping the character’s strength and equipment.

Gold can be obtained as follows:

Complete quests and tasks, and as they are completed, you will receive a fixed reward, which will initially describe what exactly you will receive for completing these tasks.

Engage in grinding, or clearing game locations for the sake of getting a random amount of gold, resources and equipment if you’re lucky and convert everything into pure gold, or rather gils, selling all the important, but unnecessary items for you to interested players.

Go to raids – a raid, or a dungeon, is an attack on a strong monster, which is called a boss in order to knock out high-quality equipment from it, which can be sold for gils if it does not suit your class.

Beginning of the Dark Inside trial

You need to reach level 83 and complete the story quest Marytr, and then you will get the right to access the test.

It is worth remembering that by playing the free version, you will not be able to reach this content, since the limit for the unpaid version ends at level 60. All players who subscribe and level up to level 90, which means they will get into the trial.

Go to the location Mare Lamentorum – if at the time of the start of the test you exceed level 83, then your level will be automatically synchronized to a single value.

The boss will be called Zodiark, let’s look at his main skills and how to counter them:

Kokytos – Demolishes the health of the entire group to the level of 1 health. The healer must keep mass healing at the ready at all times.

Ania – a powerful attack on your tank, again, the entire load falls on the healer and the tank itself, which should keep healing potions and defensive skills on hand just in case, so as not to put its safety solely on the actions of the healer.

Phlegethon are powerful AoE skills to control and avoid.

Styx – creates a mark on the battlefield and if it is ignored, then heavy damage will be dealt to all members of the group. We need to move to the mark as quickly as possible. The damage will be distributed among all allies if they are nearby, but the healer will still have to try and restore the health of each party member as quickly as possible in order to avoid unnecessary deaths.

Exoterikos – will create a random sign, triangle or square on the battlefield. Depending on the type of figure, the direction of the attack and its contours will depend. Damage can and should be avoided.

Paradeigma – draws images of a hippo, or snakes. Over time, they begin to attack you in a certain direction, attacks can and should be dodged. Attacks will be circular, or direct.

Second phase

When you finish the boss to a certain amount of health, the battle will move into the second phase, where, in addition to the already familiar dirty tricks, new types of attacks and negative effects will be used.

Astral Flow – a skill that blocks the movement of the entire group and then the boss can start rotating the game location to disorient everyone. All active skills will work regardless of the position of the battlefield.

Adikia – consecutive and strong AoE attacks from which you can escape only by approaching the boss, or run away from him as far as possible, that is, not be at an average distance.

Triple Esoteric Ray – The boss will start releasing consecutive lines that must be avoided in the order they appear to avoid unnecessary damage.

Algedon – the boss will abruptly change his position and deal damage to the center through a straight line. You need to run as fast as you can from him in the opposite direction, otherwise you risk getting fatal damage.

The third phase of the battle

You will understand that the battle has entered phase number three, when the stars begin to fall from the sky.

You will be able to calculate the trajectory of their fall in order to move away from the landing site and avoid explosive damage. When the fall is over and the coveted phase begins.

Trimorphos Exoterikos is a triple use of offensive skills on three sides around the boss, where there could potentially be a random safe place, but it’s better not to count on it and immediately go to a safe place behind the boss.

Key Findings and Tips

The healer must constantly heal the entire group in order to be ready and get in the gap between the decrease in the health of the entire squad and potential death.

The boss does not have an indication of goals and a definition of who is who in the group. This means that there will be no guaranteed binding to the tank and damage will be applied to everyone, including supports. This is something to keep in mind and always strive to keep a distance to allow the tank to do its job and stand between the enemy and its allies. When running from the boss, do not forget about his skills, which will accelerate as your enemy approaches death.

If the playing area is spinning from using the boss’s skill, you can still use your skills, remember this to deal maximum damage to the enemy at that moment.

Do not be afraid to attack the enemy even during the fall of the stars – it is only important to avoid damage at the moment of landing, otherwise this is the perfect moment to deal damage.