Rose Tyler and her mum reunited in Doctor Who spinoff audio drama

Story details and cover artwork are revealed today for Rose Tyler’s latest adventures across parallel universes in The Dimension Cannon – Other Worlds, due for release in October 2022.



Billie Piper returns in three full-cast audio dramas, set in the aftermath of the 2006 Doctor Who TV story Doomsday, as Rose continues her search for the Doctor alongside her mum Jackie Tyler (Camille Coduri) and the conspiracist Clive Finch (Mark Benton).



Rose Tyler: The Dimension Cannon — Other Worlds is now available to pre-order as collector’s edition box sets (on CD + download for just £19.99) or digital download only (for just £16.99), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

Rose Tyler continues her mission to find the one person who can stop the stars going out and save the multiverse.



Each jump takes Rose to an Earth under threat – parallel worlds, which means other versions of friends and family too.



Time is running out, but Rose won’t stop until she finds the Doctor…

The three multidimensional adventures in this box set are as follows:

“Saltwater” by Alison Winter — Rose finds an Earth under threat, as something steals the salt from the oceans. As global tensions escalate, Rose wants to make those in charge listen, and finds an ally in the shape of another Clive…



“Now is the New Dark” by AK Benedict — On an Earth where science never advanced from the Dark Ages, Rose and Clive find themselves under suspicion. Someone is killing the Melancholics, but apparently there’s a Doctor here who can help…



“The Rogue Planet” by Emily Cook — Rose finds herself closer to home than ever – but she’s in for a shock. Meanwhile, Jackie is a hit on daytime TV and Clive is a professor, but nobody seems to realise how much danger the world is in.

“I think fans better get their seatbelts on. The stories are rip-roaring and a lot of unexpected things will happen. There’s joy, comedy, pathos, sadness, and huge drama. Get ready for the ride.”

Mark Benton added: “I was so pleased when Big Finish got in touch to say they were doing more of The Dimension Cannon. Every time I get to play Clive again is a real surprise. Coming back is like coming home. It’s such great fun to record. “This new series is exciting, it’s funny, and it’s very different. We had a blast doing it from start to finish.”