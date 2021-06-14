‘Web of Fear’: First look at new color Second Doctor animation

Classic Doctor Who’s “Web of Fear” is coming back to home media, this time as a Blu-ray with the missing third episode of the serial reconstructed with the animation that has been bringing the many lost Second Doctor adventures starring Patrick Troughton back to life recently.

The Blu-ray and steelbook edition releases of “The Web of Fear” have a UK street date of Aug. 16, 2021.

In order to escape an attack in space, the TARDIS makes an unscheduled landing and ends up deep inside the London Underground. Here the travelers soon find themselves engulfed in a thrilling battle with the Great Intelligence and the Yeti, a deadly enemy set to invade the Earth. But as events take a turn for the worse, it becomes clear that the golden prize is not just the Earth, but the Doctor’s mind too…

This “Web of Fear” release includes all five surviving live-action episodes, plus a new, fully animated reconstruction of the missing third episode created from the surviving audio-only recordings.

You can watch a clip of the newly constructed animation here and above.

“The Web of Fear” is the partly missing fifth serial of the fifth season of Doctor Who, which was first broadcast in six weekly parts from February to March 1968. Starring Patrick Troughton as the Doctor, the story concerns an abandoned London and the return of the fearsome Yeti, patrolling the London Underground. It also marks the first appearance of the popular character Colonel Lethbridge-Stewart (before his promotion to Brigadier).

The six episodes (available in black and white and the newly constructed animation in colour and black and white) will include the following exclusive special features:

Audio commentaries on all episodes (with two on episode 1)

An episode 3 Telesnap Reconstruction

Photo Gallery

A ‘Making Of’ documentary

A ‘Making the Animation’ documenatary

The Web of Fear Trailer

The Missing Years documentary

The Many Voices of Jack Woolgar documetary