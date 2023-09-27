The War Master meets his match …

Story details and cover artwork are today revealed for the forthcoming full-cast audio drama box set, Rogue Encounters, due for release in December 2023 from Big Finish Productions.

The War Master is back! And this time he’s scared…

In four brand-new spin-off audio adventures, Sir Derek Jacobi reprises the two roles he first performed on television (in the 2007 Doctor Who episode, Utopia) as both the Master and Professor Yana.

Sir Derek Jacobi said: “I love the character of Yana. He’s sweet, gentle and nice.

“I’ve got a mental picture of me as Yana so in that sense it was helpful. I never watch myself acting, I’ve never seen it – but I do know what I looked like as I still get a lot of fan mail of photographs to sign.”

And then the Master meets his match in the shape of Bilis Manger (played by the late Murray Melvin), breaking free of the Torchwood audio range and crossing into the Worlds of Doctor Who.

Producer/director Scott Handcock said: “It initially seemed like such a mad idea to bring back Bilis Manger. He’d only really appeared in two episodes of Torchwood, over a decade previously, and yet Murray had absolutely owned that character.

“When he arrived in studio, he was so full of life and enthusiasm for the project, it wasn’t long before he became a staple of the Torchwood range. He made Bilis such an inscrutable, charming, dangerous character. Pitting him against the Master — and Murray against Sir Derek — was an absolute joy.

“You could not wish for classier or more powerful performances, and it’s been heartbreaking listening to edits knowing how much Murray still had to offer.”

The War Master: Rogue Encounters is now available to pre-order for just £24.99 (collector’s edition 4-disc CD box set + download) or £19.99 (download only), exclusively from www.bigfinish.com.

Throughout his many lives, the Master has visited myriad places and planets. Some he has spared, others he has destroyed… but all have felt his presence, however fleeting.



In the Time War, he helps a soldier save their world from Dalek assault…



On Earth, he helps a young woman discover the truth about her boyfriend’s abduction…



At the Sublime Porte, he helps himself to a source of incredible power…



And as the universe itself comes to an end, a lonely old man tries to help any way he can. But the Master is always waiting.

The four terrifying tales in this box set are as follows:

“Runtime” by Tim Foley

When the Daleks threaten to alter the course of history, the Master has no choice but to save a world – and he only has an hour to do it.



“Manhunt” by Rochana Patel

After her boyfriend disappears on an American road trip, Alison Walker instantly becomes the prime suspect. But are the abductors from further afield than Earth?



“The Sublime Porte” by James Goss

Hijacking an archaeological dig, the Master excavates the mythical Sublime Porte. But he also unleashes a far more ancient force with it — and its name is Bilis Manger.



“Alone” by Scott Handcock

As the human race dwindles against the encroaching night, one man strives to find a solution to their plight. But can Professor Yana save the future when a dark past threatens his present?

The excellent ensemble cast also includes Samuel Barnett (The History Boys), Nathanial Curtis (It’s a Sin), Damian Lynch (The Split), and Ayesha Antoine (Holby City).

All of time and space …