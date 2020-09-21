Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Watch the trailer for WandaVision

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Marvel Studios’ captivating new series WandaVision, which premieres in late 2020 on Disney+, just unveiled its first trailer on ABC’s broadcast of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Samurai Comics